Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LILA. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

