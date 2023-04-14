Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

