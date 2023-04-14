Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 332 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 143,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

