Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 35,900 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

