Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE IR opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

