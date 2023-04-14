InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.70 million-$105.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.25 million. InMode also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. On average, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

