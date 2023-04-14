Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. 1,420 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 120,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

