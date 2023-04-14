Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for 4.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAPR. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

