Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Buys $71,430.12 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,242,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,356. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

