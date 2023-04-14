Insider Buying: Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Insider Acquires A$206,909.69 in Stock

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Rating) insider John Terpu acquired 11,494,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$206,909.69 ($137,026.29).

Great Southern Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Great Southern Mining Company Profile

Great Southern Mining Limited primarily engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. The company also explores for silver, nickel, copper, and other minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Mon Ami gold project, the Cox's Find project, and the Duketon gold project, Southern Star project, and East Laverton project located in Western Australia.

