Insider Buying: Restore plc (LON:RST) Insider Purchases £19,972.33 in Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) insider Neil Ritchie bought 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($24,733.54).

Restore Trading Down 5.9 %

Restore stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £372.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,266.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Restore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 466 ($5.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 314.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 335.53.

Restore Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,833.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Restore

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

