Insider Buying: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) VP Purchases 224 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev purchased 224 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $269,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.60. 135,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,278. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $209.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

