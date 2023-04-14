Insider Selling: Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £653,272.62 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($37.97), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($809,006.34).

Frank van Zanten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Frank van Zanten sold 42,636 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,071 ($38.03), for a total transaction of £1,309,351.56 ($1,621,488.00).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.98), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($482,419.27).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,085 ($38.20) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,020.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,934.81. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,542 ($31.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,249 ($40.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,187.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.56) per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 4,468.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.06) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.25) to GBX 3,375 ($41.80) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.67) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,895 ($35.85).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

