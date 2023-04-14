Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995,832 shares in the company, valued at $887,071,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 437,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,389. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

