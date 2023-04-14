Insider Selling: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Sells 1,193 Shares of Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAICGet Rating) Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SAIC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 281,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAICGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 297,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

