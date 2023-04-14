Insider Selling: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Sells 1,193 Shares of Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.5 %

SAIC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 281,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 297,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

