Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,021,400.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.