Insider Selling: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Sells 2,305 Shares of Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESSGet Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $14,406.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,605,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESS stock remained flat at $8.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $80.95 million, a P/E ratio of -219.20 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TESS shares. William Blair downgraded TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

