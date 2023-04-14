Insider Selling: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Sells 2,305 Shares of Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $14,406.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,605,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESS stock remained flat at $8.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $80.95 million, a P/E ratio of -219.20 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TESS shares. William Blair downgraded TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.