Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 21,300 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $333.52. 899,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average is $302.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

