Insight Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,415 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after purchasing an additional 350,610 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,935,000 after buying an additional 1,127,183 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

