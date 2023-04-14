Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $249.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

