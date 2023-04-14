Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Stock Performance
ZTS stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.
