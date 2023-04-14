Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $100.49 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

