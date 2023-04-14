Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,915,000 after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $378.80 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.86 and its 200-day moving average is $337.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

