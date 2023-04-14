International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 15,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 427,438 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 327,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $13,981,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

BMRN stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,121. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.