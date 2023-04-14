International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.80

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.80 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 145.40 ($1.80). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.82), with a volume of 4,710,522 shares changing hands.
International Public Partnerships Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 830.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.20.
International Public Partnerships Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 3.87 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.
Insider Activity at International Public Partnerships
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.
Featured Articles
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.