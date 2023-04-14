International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.80

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.80 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 145.40 ($1.80). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.82), with a volume of 4,710,522 shares changing hands.

International Public Partnerships Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 830.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.20.

International Public Partnerships Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 3.87 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

In other news, insider Julia Bond purchased 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £11,983.44 ($14,840.17). 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

