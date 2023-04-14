Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up about 3.2% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $60.22. 92,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,085. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

