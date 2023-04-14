Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,827,000 after buying an additional 345,087 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.
Shares of ISRG opened at $266.56 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.28.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.
