Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Up 57,446.2% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, an increase of 57,446.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSMN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,973. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

