Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,988. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.