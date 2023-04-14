Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.54

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.54 and traded as low as $27.62. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 2,645,151 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

