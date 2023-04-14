Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 197.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 127,280 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

