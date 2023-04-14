Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.
VVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 582,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.31.
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
