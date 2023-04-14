Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 582,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

