Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

