Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

