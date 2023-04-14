Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 14th (AAVVF, AETUF, ARX, BIR, BIREF, BOS, CFW, CJR.B, CJREF, CMMC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 14th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

had its target price cut by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$2.10 to C$1.80.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.60.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$8.25. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$238.00 to C$237.00.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$3.75.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$130.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50.

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$70.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.