Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 14th (AAVVF, AETUF, ARX, BIR, BIREF, BOS, CFW, CJR.B, CJREF, CMMC)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 14th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$2.10 to C$1.80.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.60.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$8.25. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$238.00 to C$237.00.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$3.75.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$130.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50.

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$70.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

