Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toast (TOST)

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2023 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Toast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

3/23/2023 – Toast is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Toast was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

2/17/2023 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toast stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 2,883,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at $43,878,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,968 shares of company stock worth $8,659,642. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,453,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Toast by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

