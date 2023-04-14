Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toast (TOST)

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/13/2023 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Toast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.
- 3/23/2023 – Toast is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2023 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Toast was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.
- 2/17/2023 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2023 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Toast Stock Down 2.2 %
Toast stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 2,883,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.74.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Toast
Institutional Trading of Toast
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,453,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Toast by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.