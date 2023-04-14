Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 19,672 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 11,368 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovix Stock Down 1.8 %

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

ENVX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,936. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. Enovix has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

