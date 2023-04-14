Invst LLC Buys 127 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 321,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $169.44 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile



Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

