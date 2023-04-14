Invst LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Invst LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.