Invst LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Invst LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Pariax LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.86. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

