Invst LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.40. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $260.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

