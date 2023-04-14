IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.99

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.99 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 23.60 ($0.29). IQE shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 3,170,452 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £193.19 million, a PE ratio of -480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.65.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

