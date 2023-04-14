Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,045 shares of company stock worth $4,430,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

