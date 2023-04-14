iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,760 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,666,000 after acquiring an additional 90,203 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 375,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.