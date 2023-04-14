iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Lowered by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,236,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,571,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,666,000 after buying an additional 90,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 173,735 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 3,898,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,827. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

