iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,620 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,258,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 349,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,505. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

