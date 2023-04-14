iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

