iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $68.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.