iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lowered by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,173 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IEMG stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

