iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJH stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.07. The company had a trading volume of 274,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

